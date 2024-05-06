Tactile Systems Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $61.1 million in the period.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCMD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.