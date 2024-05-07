Synchronoss: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $43 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNCR

