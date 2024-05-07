Superior Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $138.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.1 million.

