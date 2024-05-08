Sunrun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $87.8 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $87.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $458.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.4 million.

