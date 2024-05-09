Sunesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.