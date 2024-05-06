Live Radio
Sterling Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 4:40 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported net income of $31 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $440.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRL

