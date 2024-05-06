Sterling Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported net income of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported net income of $31 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $440.4 million in the period.

