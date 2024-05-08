Steris: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $378.2 million, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.14 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.05 to $9.25 per share.

