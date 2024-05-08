Steel Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Wednesday reported net income of $34.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Wednesday reported net income of $34.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.50.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $476.3 million in the period.

