Star Equity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 9:02 AM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR

