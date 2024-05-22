Star Bulk Carriers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.9…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $259.4 million in the period.

