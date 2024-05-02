Stanley Black & Decker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $4.50 per share.

