Standard BioTools: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.2 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period.

Standard BioTools expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

