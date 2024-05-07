Staar Surgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period.

Staar Surgical expects full-year revenue in the range of $335 million to $340 million.

