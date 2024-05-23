SQM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Thursday…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Thursday reported a loss of $869.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had a loss of $3.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.72 per share.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQM

