Home » Latest News » Spyre Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 4:59 PM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYRE

