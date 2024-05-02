Sprout Social: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sprout Social expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98.5 million to $98.6 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprout Social expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $405 million to $406 million.

