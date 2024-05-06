Spirit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Monday reported a loss of $142.6 million…

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Monday reported a loss of $142.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.46 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.43 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

