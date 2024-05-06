MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: When do the polls close? | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results | Photos from the polls
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Spirit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Spirit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 5:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Monday reported a loss of $142.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.46 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.43 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAVE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up