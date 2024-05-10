Sphere Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Friday reported a loss of $47.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Friday reported a loss of $47.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.33.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $321.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.5 million.

