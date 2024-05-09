Live Radio
Spectrum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 6:36 AM

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $61.1 million.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $718.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $708.2 million.

