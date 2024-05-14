SouthGobi Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $12.3…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGQRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGQRF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.