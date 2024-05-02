Southern Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.13 billion. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period.

