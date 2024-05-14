Sony Group, The Container Store rise; Alibaba, Smart Sand fall, Tuesday, 5/14/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: The Container Store Group Inc.,…

The Container Store Group Inc., up 2 cents to 90 cents.

The storage products retailer beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $5.09 to $79.51.

The online retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., up $1.25 to $10.05.

The mining company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Sony Corp., up $5.08 to $81.23.

The electronics and media company reported a surge in profit during its last quarter.

Southland Holdings Inc., up 34 cents to $.4.95

The Texas-based builder of highways, bridges and tunnels beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Smart Sand Inc., down 10 cents to $2.20.

The sand supply and services company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Agilysys Inc., up $11.95 to $92.16.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

On Holding AG, up $5.61 to $36.30.

The Swiss athletic shoe brand’s sales forecast for the year surpassed analysts’ expectations.

