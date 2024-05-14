Sonim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The company posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period.

