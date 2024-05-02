SolarWinds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $15.6 million. The…

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $191 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $771 million to $786 million.

