Sohu.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $139.4 million in the period.

