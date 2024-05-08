SiTime: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.7…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.7 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $33 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32 million.

