Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $798 million in the period.

