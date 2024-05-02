MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Silvercrest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

