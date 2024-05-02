Shore Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million…

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

