Shopify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $273 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

