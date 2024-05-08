Seres Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.1 million…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRB

