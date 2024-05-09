SelectQuote: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Thursday reported profit of $8.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.
The company posted revenue of $376.4 million in the period.
SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLQT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLQT
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.