Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $82 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $3.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion.

