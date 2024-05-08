Scynexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $411,000 in…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $411,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

