Scotts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $157.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

