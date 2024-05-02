Sandstorm Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The provider of financing for gold mining companies posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

