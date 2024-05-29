Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $9.13 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.34 to $2.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.25 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.86 to $9.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $37.7 billion to $38 billion.

