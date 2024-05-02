Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $71.5 million in its first quarter.
The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.
The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $782.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $751 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Sabre said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million.
The company expects full-year revenue of $3.04 billion.
