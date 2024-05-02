Ryan Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported net income of $40.7 million…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported net income of $40.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $552 million in the period.

