Royal Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $47.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period.

