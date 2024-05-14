Rockwell Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $94 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMTI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.