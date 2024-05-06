Ring Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Monday reported earnings of $5.5…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Monday reported earnings of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $94.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI

