REX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.
The ethanol producer posted revenue of $161.2 million in the period.
