REX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2024, 6:05 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $161.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

