Revolve Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $10.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $270.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.8 million.

