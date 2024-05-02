Reinsurance Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $210 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.19 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.54 billion.

