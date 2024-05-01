Regis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $1. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.03 per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS

