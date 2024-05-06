Regal Rexnord: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Monday reported net income of $19.8 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Monday reported net income of $19.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $10.40 per share.

