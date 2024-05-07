Redfin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its first…

Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $225.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $298 million.

