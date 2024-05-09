Live Radio
RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 5:38 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported earnings of $774,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $72.3 million in the period.

