Rapid7: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $205 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $830 million to $836 million.

